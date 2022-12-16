Premiere date for season 3 of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ announced

Courtesy of Starz

Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season.

Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and the Tejadas grappling with the news of Zeke’s murder. “Everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise,” a press release reads.

Power Book II: Ghost will debut on Starz at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada, and at midnight on the Starz app, and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms.

Returning for season 3 are cast members Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq), Mary J. Blige (Monet Stewart Tejada), Shane Johnson (Cooper Saxe), Gianni Paolo (Brayden Weston), Cliff “Method Man” Smith(Davis MacLean), Larenz Tate (Rashad Tate), Berto Colon (Lorenzo Tejada), Woody McClain (Cane Tejada), Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru Tejada), LaToya Tonodeo (Diana Tejada), Alix Lapri (Effie Morales) and Paton Ashbrook (Jenny Sullivan).

Newcomers include Monique Curnen as Detective Blanca Rodriguez; Keesha Sharp as Professor Harper Bennet; David Walton as Lucas Weston; and Moriah Brown as KeKe Travis.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.