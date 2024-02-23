Power couples: Company ranks most influential entertainment celebrity pairings

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

While not every celebrity uses their social media to sell products, the Australian online casino guide BestAUCasinoSites looked into the Instagram profiles for top celebrity power couples to determine how much potential earning power they have.

With more than 431 million followers between them, Timothée Chalamet and his new squeeze Kylie Jenner were deemed the most potentially influential. Indeed, People recently said a single post from Kylie is the equivalent of $1 million worth of traditional advertising.

Coming in second was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his wife since 2019, Lauren Hashian. They boast some 397.4 million combined followers. However, as in the gym, The Rock does the heavy lifting here. The wrestler-turned-movie star plugs his many entrepreneurial ventures in play on socials, including his Zoa energy drink line. He could potentially make up to $830,000 per sponsored post, the website says.

Third place belongs to newly announced couple Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. With a combined 381.9 million followers, Kim’s the big draw; she could earn a maximum of $777,700 per sponsored post, while pro athlete Odell could earn up to $76,200.

Fourth place went to Zendaya and Tom Holland. They have a total of over 251 million followers — though 184.8 million of those are hers.

The Dune franchise star could make $461,600 per post “if she so wished,” the site says. Her Spider-Man co-star boyfriend has an on-again, off-again relationship with social media, though he currently has around 66.2 million followers.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko round out the top five with 183.5 million followers combined. Hart reportedly makes up to $452,000 per sponsored post, the site says.

