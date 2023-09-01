‘Power Book IV: Force’ season 2 kicks off this weekend

Starz

Starz’s crime drama Power Book IV: Force has returned for its second season.

After moving from New York to Chicago in the first season, Joseph Sikora‘s fan favorite Tommy Egan keeps making moves to try to run the gangster game in the Windy City, with Tommy Flanagan‘s Irish crime boss Walter Flynn and his family still standing in his way — and the authorities looking to lock him up.

The cast spoke with ABC Audio before the SAG-AFTRA strike, with veteran character actor Flanagan calling his hyper-violent alter ego “a fun character to play, and not as one-dimensional as you might think. You know what I mean? As written, let’s say.”

He adds, “Walter’s cool. I dig him. I dig him.”

Flanagan adds, “His family had been running Chicago for 30-something years. So he’s doing something right. The family’s doing something right. So Egan thinks he’s gonna walk in there and take over? Come ahead, son. Let’s see what you got.”

Sikora went from being a beloved supporting character to Omari Hardwick‘s Ghost in previous iterations of the Power series, to becoming a producer of the spinoff, and a “force” all his own.

Lucien Cambric, who plays Darnell “D-Mac” McDowell, couldn’t say enough about his co-star: “Joseph is such an experienced actor … and he’s he’s a perfectionist as well. So he’s like thinking about little details.”

He adds, “You know, it’s like … I’m learning from a great, you know, so it’s really exciting being on set with Joseph, it’s almost surreal.”

The new season premieres Sunday, September 3, on Starz, but is already streaming on Starz.com and the Starz app.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.