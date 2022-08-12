‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ star MeKai Curtis talks “explosive” second season

Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns to Starz with season two on Sunday, and fans are in for one wild ride.

After leaving fans with more than a few unanswered questions — like will Kanan get caught for shooting an officer and is that officer his real father — season two finds the Thomas family beginning to face the aftermath of their actions. MeKai Curtis, who stars in the titular role of Kanan, tells ABC Audio that his character is on the hunt for answers when he returns to the screen.

“He’s very weary of everything around. He wants more answers to questions that he has. And he’s going to get those answers. You know, he’s very strong and determined, just like his mother,” Curtis explains, referencing Tony Award winner Patina Miller, who portrays Kanan’s mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas, in the series.

“A lot of the just the way that Raq has raised him, you see that come to play in second season, you know, for better or worse,” Curtis adds. “It’s actually it’s pretty fun to see how that plays out with them but that’s the sort of space that Kanan is in in the second season…trying to figure out who he is after being who he thought he wanted to be.”

Kanan’s hunt for answers is just part of what makes for a wild season ahead — a season that Curtis and Miller describe in four words: “Explosive, revealing, emotional…and complicated.”

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which has already been renewed for season three, also stars Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Joey Bada$$, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell and Antonio Ortiz.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.