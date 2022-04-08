Positive Suite: ‘Plaza Suite’ paused after Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

The revival of Plaza Suite on Broadway has been paused after the second of its two leads, Sarah Jessica Parker, tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday’s show was cancelled, days after her co-star and husband Matthew Broderick had tested positive; an understudy took his place earlier in the week while the Ferris Bueller star took some sick days.

“News about future performances of #PlazaSuite will be announced as soon as possible,” the production’s official Twitter account noted. “Everyone wishes Matthew and Sarah Jessica a speedy recovery.”

As reported, COVID-19 has once again caused trouble on the Great White Way: After star Daniel Craig and other members of Macbeth‘s company tested positive last week, performances were paused. They’re set to resume Saturday.

Additionally, performances of the musical A Strange Loop, and the off-Broadway production Suffs, were also interrupted by positive test cases this past week.

