Phasers set to “stunned”: George Takei labels William Shatner an “unfit guinea pig” after spaceflight

There’s nothing colder than space: except maybe Star Trek star Geoge Takei.

William Shatner‘s record-breaking flight to space on Wednesday didn’t put any space between Takei and his longstanding grudge against his former co-star.

“He’s boldly going where other people have gone before,” Takei sniffed to Page Six, while in New York City at the Wednesday night opening of the play Thoughts of a Colored Man.

The 84-year-old Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Shatner’s Captain Kirk on the classic TV show and on the big screen, added, “He’s a guinea pig, 90 years old and it’s important to find out what happens. So 90 years old is going to show a great deal more on the wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a good specimen to study.”

Takei added, however, that Shatner was “not the fittest specimen of 90 years old, so he’ll be a specimen that’s unfit!”

To quote the actor’s famous catchphrase, “Oh my.”

In the past, the two U.S.S. Enterprise veterans have famously taken shots at each other, with Takei calling Shatner “self-centered,” and accusing him of trying to limit Sulu’s importance to the franchise. In turn, Shatner has said of Takei, “There must be something else inside George that is festering, and it makes him unhappy that he takes it out on me.”

Bill has said he feels “nothing but pity” for his Star Trek co-star.

Shatner blasted off Wednesday morning aboard Jeff Bezos‘ New Shepard spacecraft, which is operated by the Amazon head’s Blue Origin company. The actor was moved to tears upon his return.

