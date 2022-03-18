Pete Davidson won’t be going to space

Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Pete Davidson won’t be blasting off to space this month after all.

Late Thursday evening, Jeff Bezos‘ space exploration company Blue Origin tweeted that the 20th flight of its New Shepard rocket will now be blasting off on Tuesday, March 29, and “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.”

The company added, “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

The stand-up comic, Saturday Night Live cast member and King of Staten Island star was supposed to be aboard the space exploration company’s fourth human flight on March 23.

His fellow travelers were to be Party America CEO Marty Allen; property developer Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, who runs a science education non-profit; entrepreneur Jim Kitchen; and Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield.

For the record, former Obama White House staffer and Designated Survivor actor Kal Penn tweeted a “raised hand” emoji in response to Blue Origin’s announcement, to try to fill Pete’s seat.

