People’s Choice Awards 2022 — The winners

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards celebrated all things entertainment Tuesday night on NBC in a two-hour ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.

Here is the full list of winners:

People’s Champion Award 2022

Lizzo

Fashion Icon Award 20122

Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award 2022

Shania Twain

People’s Icon of 2022

Ryan Reynolds

The Movie of 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Comedy Movie of 2022

The Adam Project

The Action Movie of 2022

Top Gun: Maverick

The Drama Movie of 2022

Don’t Worry Darling

The Male Movie Star of 2022

Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)

The Female Movie Star of 2022

Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

The Drama Movie Star of 2022

Austin Butler (Elvis)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2022

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

The Action Movie Star of 2022

Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

The Show of 2022

Stranger Things

The Drama Show of 2022

Grey’s Anatomy

The Comedy Show of 2022

Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2022

The Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2022

The Voice

The Male TV Star of 2022

Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

The Female TV Star of 2022

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

The Drama TV Star of 2022

Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

The Comedy TV Star of 2022

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

The Daytime Talk Show of 2022

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2022

Selma Blair (Dancing with the Stars)

The Reality TV Star of 2022

Khloé Kardashian (The Kardashians)

The Bingeworthy Show of 2022

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022

Stranger Things

The Male Artist of 2022

Harry Styles

The Female Artist of 2022

Taylor Swift

The Group of 2022

BTS

The Song of 2022

“It’s About Damn Time” (Lizzo)

The Album of 2022

Midnights (Taylor Swift)

The Country Artist of 2022

Carrie Underwood

The Latin Artist of 2022

Becky G

The New Artist of 2022

Latto

The Music Video of 2022

“Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift)

The Collaboration Song of 2022

“Left And Right” (Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook)

The Concert Tour of 2022

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage

The Social Star of 2022

MrBeast

The Social Celebrity of 2022

Selena Gomez

The Pop Special of 2022

Friends: The Reunion

The Comedy Act of 2022

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

The Game Change of 2022

Serena Williams

The Pop Podcast of 2022

Archetypes

