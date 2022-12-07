People’s Choice Awards 2022 — The winners

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards celebrated all things entertainment Tuesday night on NBC in a two-hour ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson.
Here is the full list of winners:
People’s Champion Award 2022
Lizzo
Fashion Icon Award 20122
Kim Kardashian
Music Icon Award 2022
Shania Twain
People’s Icon of 2022
Ryan Reynolds
The Movie of 2022
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
The Comedy Movie of 2022
The Adam Project
The Action Movie of 2022
Top Gun: Maverick
The Drama Movie of 2022
Don’t Worry Darling
The Male Movie Star of 2022
Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)
The Female Movie Star of 2022
Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
The Drama Movie Star of 2022
Austin Butler (Elvis)
The Comedy Movie Star of 2022
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
The Action Movie Star of 2022
Elizabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
The Show of 2022
Stranger Things
The Drama Show of 2022
Grey’s Anatomy
The Comedy Show of 2022
Never Have I Ever
The Reality Show of 2022
The Kardashians
The Competition Show of 2022
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2022
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)
The Female TV Star of 2022
Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)
The Drama TV Star of 2022
Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)
The Comedy TV Star of 2022
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
The Daytime Talk Show of 2022
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2022
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Competition Contestant of 2022
Selma Blair (Dancing with the Stars)
The Reality TV Star of 2022
Khloé Kardashian (The Kardashians)
The Bingeworthy Show of 2022
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022
Stranger Things
The Male Artist of 2022
Harry Styles
The Female Artist of 2022
Taylor Swift
The Group of 2022
BTS
The Song of 2022
“It’s About Damn Time” (Lizzo)
The Album of 2022
Midnights (Taylor Swift)
The Country Artist of 2022
Carrie Underwood
The Latin Artist of 2022
Becky G
The New Artist of 2022
Latto
The Music Video of 2022
“Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift)
The Collaboration Song of 2022
“Left And Right” (Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook)
The Concert Tour of 2022
BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage
The Social Star of 2022
MrBeast
The Social Celebrity of 2022
Selena Gomez
The Pop Special of 2022
Friends: The Reunion
The Comedy Act of 2022
Kevin Hart: Reality Check
The Game Change of 2022
Serena Williams
The Pop Podcast of 2022
Archetypes
