Pentatonix talk “energizing” new Christmas tour, welcoming their kids on the road

Pentatonix launched their annual Christmas tour November 14 in Palm Springs, California, just two months after finishing their World Tour — but switching into Christmas mode isn’t a big deal for them.

“It’s not that hard,” says Pentatonix member Mitch Grassi. “We’re basically thinking about Christmas the entire year. So it’s kind of like, ‘O.K., now is the time for it to actually manifest into the world.'”

Group member Scott Hoying adds, “It’s also energizing, because it’s like, we’re switching gears, so it feels fresh and new and fun.” Scott says he always looks forward to one special moment each night.

“I love when we start ‘Hallelujah‘ and the crowd goes crazy,” he says. “‘Cause I know, being at a concert when they play the song you want to hear, you’re just like, ‘Ahhhh!’ You’re like, so excited with your friends. And so to be able to provide that moment for families … I always get a kick out of that.”

The two Pentatonix members who are parents — Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola — get a kick out of having their kids on the road with them. Kevin can’t wait for his wife and daughter Kaia to join him for a show.

“She’s now two and a half and she’s extremely eloquent, extremely verbal,” he says of Kaia. “And so I can’t wait to see … what she is looking at and understanding about Christmas.”

Kirstin feels the same way about her daughter.

“Elliana was 4-and-a-half months old when she came out on tour with us for Christmas, and so she was still kind of like a little baby potato,” Kirstin recalls. “But she would put on her headphones and watch us sing and loved it. Now, [she’s] 15 months … so I’m really excited to see her awareness of everything.”