Peloton releases statement after shocking death on ﻿’Sex and the City’ sequel ‘And Just Like That…’

Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

(SPOILERS AHEAD) Sex and the City fans were served a major surprise at the end of the first episode of the new sequel series, And Just Like That…

Mr. Big, husband to Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw, shockingly dies of a heart attack after an intense workout on a Peloton bike. Having suffered from heart-related issues throughout the series, Carrie returns home to find that Big had collapsed in the shower, and he dies in her arms.

That scene has prompted Peloton to respond publicly, apparently to disabuse anyone of the notion it was their bike that caused his demise.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, member of Peloton’s Health & Wellness Advisory Council, tells Entertainment Weekly in a statement. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6.”

Steinbaum goes on: “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

And Just Like That… premiered on HBO Max on Thursday. The 10-episode series airs through February 3.

