Peacock revving up Anthony Mackie’s ‘Twisted Metal’ series

Sony Interactive Entertainment/Marvel Studios

Twisted Metal, Anthony Mackie‘s action-comedy show based on the hit Sony PlayStation game series of the same name, will unspool on the streaming service Peacock.

As previously reported, the project is being executive-produced by Deadpool and Zombieland screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and written by co-executive producer and Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith.

The games center on tricked-out vehicles and burned-out drivers going at each other in a post-apocalyptic world, though the half-hour, live-action series will be more fleshed out than that.

The series will have Marvel movie star Mackie playing John Doe, a motor-mouthed, amnesiac milkman who must travel across the wasteland in his souped-up milk truck to deliver an important package.

“With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat,” Peacock teases.

The network adds, “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck,” referring to the character that gamers know as the maniacal marauder Sweet Tooth.

In a new statement, Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, and Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, enthused, “Michael…and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life, and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show.”

They add, “We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.