Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang faces the fight of his life in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

Jay Maidment

Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang/Ant-Man is no stranger to trouble, but in the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which debuted during the College Football Playoff National Championship, he faces the battle of his life.

In the clip, Lang cuts a deal with Kang the Conquerer — played by Jonathan Majors — to recoup the five years he lost during the blip caused by Thanos’ snap, during which his daughter Cassie has grown into a teenager. It’s not clear what Kang wants in return, but somehow the deal goes south, and Scott ends up tangling with the MCU’s most powerful villain. We also get our first look at the live-action version of M.O.D.O.K. a metallic floating head.

“You thought you could win?” asks Kang during the fight, to which Lang replies, “I don’t have to win, we both just have to lose.”

Quanumania features the return of Evangeline Lilly‘s the Wasp/Hope van Dyne, along with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprising their roles as Hope’s parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne. Kathryn Newton has been re-cast as Cassie Long, Scott’s daughter.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens Feb. 17.

