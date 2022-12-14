Patty Jenkins insists “I never walked away” from ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is denying reports that she walked away from the third installment of the franchise, insisting instead that there was nothing she could do to advance the project.

“I never walked away,” Jenkins shared Tuesday in a statement posted to Twitter. “I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Jenkins’ statement came nearly a week after news of Warner Bros. scrapping plans for a third Wonder Woman movie, and a story from The Wrap claiming that Jenkins had walked away when her script treatment for the film was rejected by new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Jenkins also paid tribute to Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman on 1970s TV series and had a cameo in Wonder Woman 1984, as well as star, Gal Gadot, whom she called “a cherished friend, inspiration, and sister.”

Jenkins, who was also set to helm the Star Wars spinoff Rogue Squadron, explains that she left the project “when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay [Wonder Woman 3] any further.”

“When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed,” she continued. “They made a new deal with me. In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

