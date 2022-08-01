Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’, dies at 95

Janette Pellegrini/WireImage

Veteran actress Pat Carroll, best known as the voice of Ursula in Disney’s 1989 animated feature The Little Mermaid, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia, her daughter Kerry Karsian tells The Hollywood Reporter. She was 95.

The boisterous comedienne was a TV mainstay dating back to the 1950s, when she appeared with the likes of Red Buttons, Jimmy Durante, Mickey Rooney and Steve Allen. Her work on Sid Caesar‘s variety show, Caesar’s Hour, earned her an Emmy Award in 1957.

Carroll also played Bunny Halper, the wife of nightclub owner Charley Halper — portrayed by Sid Melton — on three seasons of The Danny Thomas Show in the early ‘60s; Ted Knight‘s newspaper co-owner Hope Stinson, on the last season of Too Close for Comfort; and appeared opposite Suzanne Somers on the 1987-89 series She’s the Sheriff.

Her other notable appearances included playing the hospital roommate of Mary Tyler Moore‘s character Mary Richards in an episode of the Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lily Feeney, the mother of Cindy Williams’ character, on a 1976 episode of Laverne & Shirley.

On film, she played Doris Day’s matchmaking sister in 1968’s With Six You Get Eggroll.

Additionally, Carroll was a game show favorite, appearing on To Tell the Truth, The Match Game, I’ve Got a Secret, Password All-Stars, You Don’t Say and The $10,000 Pyramid, among others.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.