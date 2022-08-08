Paramount thanking moviegoers with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ “Fan Appreciation Weekend”

Paramount Pictures

With Top Gun: Maverick flying past Titanic in the #7 slot of all-time domestic top grossers, Paramount Pictures is saying thank you to fans.

The studio has announced a “Fan Appreciation Weekend” kicking off this Friday, August 12. The studio “is eternally grateful to the millions of fans going to theatres to experience Top Gun: Maverick the way it was meant to be seen — on the big screen,” noted Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution of Paramount Pictures.

From Friday through Sunday, the Tom Cruise film will return to the country’s largest format theaters so fans can experience the movie again and also take in special behind-the-scenes features of what it took for Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski, and its cast and crew to bring the movie to life.

Also, while supplies last, fans can get their hands on a new Top Gun: Maverick collector’s print, commissioned and designed for fans by U.K. artist Doaly at participating theaters. More information can be found at local theater listings and exhibitor websites.

Cruise, who also produced the movie, was insistent on avoiding streaming and delayed Maverick‘s release until moviegoers were ready to return to theaters.

It was a gamble, but it paid off: At $662.5 million and counting collected in the States, and nearly $1.29 billion worldwide, the movie is Cruise’s highest-grossing movie to date.

