Paramount+ renews ‘iCarly’ for season 3

The reboot of iCarly is getting a third season.

Paramount+ announced the series will live on, and the cast’s junior year will get underway later this year, following season 2’s cliffhanger between Miranda Cosgrove‘s Carly and Nathan Kress‘ Freddie that fans dubbed #Creddie.

Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+, noted in the announcement, “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry [Trainor], Nathan, Laci [Mosley] and Jaidyn [Triplett] return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!”

The original series ran from 2007 to 2012 and starred Cosgrove, Kress and Jennette McCurdy, the latter playing Carly’s bestie Sam. The actress didn’t return for the reboot and recently said on her podcast that she’s stepping away from acting to focus on writing and directing.

