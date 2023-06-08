Paramount+ drops trailer to Taylor Sheridan spy series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’

Paramount+

On Thursday, Paramount+ revealed the trailer of Special Ops: Lioness, the spy series from Yellowstone franchise and Tulsa King creator Taylor Sheridan.

As previously reported, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman stars and serves as an executive producer on the series, with Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar franchise lead Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira.

Oscar winner Morgan Freeman also stars.

Based on a real-life CIA program, the show follows De Oliveira’s Cruz Manuelos, “a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within,” according to the streaming service.

For her part, Kidman plays the program’s supervisor, Kaitlyn Meade, and Saldaña plays Joe, “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.”

In the trailer, Joe instructs Cruz, “We locate the wives and daughters of these high value targets, and we place an operative close to them, and we kill the target.”

Kidman’s character says in voice-over about the operation, “If we play this right, it’s over before it’s begun.”

Apparently, however, things go sideways. “So we’re just going to pretend that a CIA Quick Reaction Force didn’t just execute a kill mission in front of CBS News?” Freeman asks, incredulous.

The series also centers on the political maneuvering behind the scenes, with Kidman’s character icily questioning her operatives as to what went wrong.

The series, which also stars Sam Asghari, actor and Britney Spears‘ husband, as well as Jack Ryan‘s Michael Kelly, starts streaming July 23.

