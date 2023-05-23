Paramount bumps up ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’

Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies

Tuesday is National Turtle Day, and what better way for Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies to celebrate than by announcing they’ve bumped up the release of the upcoming animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The movie, co-written and co-produced by The Boys‘ Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, will now hit theaters August 2.

The film features the voices of Rogen, along with his pals Paul Rudd and his The Neighbors co-star Rose Byrne, as well as Hannibal Buress, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri, The Mandalorian‘s Giancarlo Esposito, Maya Rudolph and Post Malone, among others.

The studios tease, “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.