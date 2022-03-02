Pamela Anderson promises to tell “the real story” about her life in Netflix documentary

Photo: Carmelo Redondo

While Pamela Anderson had nothing to do with Pam & Tommy, the Hulu series about her life’s biggest scandal — and reportedly found it painful it was even made at all — the actress is ready to speak her truth in her own project for a streaming service.

In a note handwritten on Netflix letterhead that’s literally signed with a kiss, Anderson announced that an authorized documentary about her life is being made by the streamer.

“My life,” the message begins. “A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to/ I can only surprise you/ Not a victim, but a survivor/ And alive to tell the real story.”

Netflix described the project as “the definitive documentary about pop culture icon Pamela Anderson,” revealing that it’s been in the making for several years, and “will feature exclusive access to Pamela Anderson as well as never before seen archive footage and personal journals.”

Directed by The Keepers and Ask Dr. Ruth filmmaker Ryan White, the film is being produced by actor Brandon Thomas Lee, Anderson’s eldest son with ex Tommy Lee.

Netflix teases that the film is “[a]n intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey.”

