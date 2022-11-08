Over 100 children with illnesses or disabilities are set to perform “Every. Taylor. Song. Ever.”

Courtesy of Songs For Kids

The release of Taylor Swift’s new album, Midnights, has inspired several publications to rank every song Taylor’s recorded, which is quite an undertaking, considering there are over 200 of them. But some enterprising kids are going to go one step further: They say they’re going to perform every song Taylor’s ever recorded.

The Songs for Kids Foundation has announced its inaugural Every. Taylor. Song. Ever. Fest!, which will take place November 13 and 14 in Atlanta, Georgia. It will also stream online via Songs For Kids’ YouTube channel and Facebook Live. Over two days, more than 100 kids and young adults with illnesses or disabilities who are part of the Songs for Kids Mentorship Program will perform Taylor’s entire catalog.

To be clear, they plan to perform 194 songs, which includes all the songs on Taylor’s albums, including Midnight and its seven bonus tracks. Rolling Stone’s ranking of Taylor’s songs includes 229 tracks and Gawker‘s includes 202, but that includes movie soundtrack tunes, Christmas singles and other non-album tracks.

Tickets to the event will benefit Songs for Kids, which funds free music programs for kids and young adults with illnesses, injuries and disabilities.