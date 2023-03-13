Oscars 2023: The complete winners list

ABC

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, was held Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner, winning seven Oscars out of its leading 11 nominations, including Best Picture. Star Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress, while Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his starring role in The Whale.

Here are the winners from Sunday night’s broadcast:

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

Best Director

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

Women Talking, Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Best Animated Short

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front, James Friend

Best Costume Design

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth E. Carter

Best Documentary Feature

Navalny, Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Best Editing

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

Best Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Best Original Song

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR, Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

Best Sound

Top Gun: Maverick, Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

