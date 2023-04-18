Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh boldly going back to the ‘Star Trek’ universe with ‘Section 31’ movie

CBS/Michael Gibson

Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh is boldly going back to Gene Roddenberry‘s universe with a Paramount+ movie called Star Trek: Section 31.

Section 31 refers to Starfleet’s black ops agents, who were to be at the center of a long-gestating TV project.

On the TV series Star Trek: Discovery, Yeoh played both Philippa Georgiou, the captain of the Federation’s USS Shenzhou, and also Emperor Philippa Georgiou, the ruler of the militaristic Terran Empire, which controlled Earth and the surrounding space.

The dual role came courtesy of a Trek conceit known as the mirror universe, a parallel dimension to our own. While the former died in battle, Star Trek: Section 31 will center on the latter.

Paramount+ teases of the film, “Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” Yeoh said in the announcement. “Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched.”

She enthused, “To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!”

