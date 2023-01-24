Oscar nominations 2023: Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and more react to their nominations

Brendan Frasier in “The Whale”/A24

Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis were among those reacting to their 2023 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, sharing their thoughts about the honor:

Fraser, a Best Actor favorite for The Whale, said he’s “absolutely overjoyed and deeply grateful to The Academy for this recognition and for recognizing [co-star] Hong Chau‘s beautiful performance and Adrien Morot‘s incredible makeup.” He called his character, Charlie, “A gift I certainly didn’t see coming, but it’s one that has profoundly changed my life.”

Yeoh, whose Best Actress nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once was one of 11 earned by the film, said she’s “overwhelmed and overjoyed with happiness!” She added, “Playing Evelyn Wang has been one of the great privileges of my 40 year career … truly the role of a lifetime.”

Curtis received her first Oscar nomination Tuesday for EEAAO. She wrote that the nom was “never even in my wildest dream box.” She explained, “Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life.”

Fellow first-timer Colin Farrell said of his nomination for Best Supporting Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin, “Just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it’s shared with the Banshees cast and crew. Also, beyond honored to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads!”

His nominated co-star Brendan Gleeson called Tuesday’s announcement “an amazing wake-up call,” saying he was thrilled for the cast and crew. “What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage!” he added.

First-time Oscar nominee Jerry Bruckheimer reacted to the Best Picture nomination, saying, “On behalf of Tom [Cruise], all the filmmakers, cast, Paramount and everyone who worked on Top Gun: Maverick, we are so honored by this recognition from the Academy. This being my first ever Oscar nomination makes it that much more special.”

