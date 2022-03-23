Oscar nominated film ‘CODA’ being adapted into stage production from Deaf West Theatre

Apple TV+

The family drama CODA, which was nominated for three Oscars, including Best Picture, is now getting the stage musical treatment.

Deaf West Theatre, which declares they’re dedicated to “bridging the gap between the Deaf and hearing worlds,” is aiming to take the film about a young woman raised in a deaf family to the Broadway stage.

“In the movie, there’s a scene where the Deaf members of the Rossi family are confronted with an inaccessible school performance, so they experience Ruby’s song through the joy of other people in the audience,” recalls the theater group’s Artistic Director D.J. Kurs.

“This live adaptation is an opportunity to bring the story full-circle by bringing it back to the Deaf community, making the show fully accessible in both ASL [American Sign Language] and spoken English,” Kurs notes. “[W]e are both honored and excited to embark on this live iteration of a story that brings together both sides of the aisle and addresses the different ways that we move throughout the world.”

