Original ﻿’Good Burger’ ﻿writers relish in the “bigger, more explosive” ﻿’Good Burger 2′

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?”

Pretty soon that famous quote from the beloved 1997 film Good Burger will again be heard all around the world.

For writers Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who penned the original Nickelodeon movie, bringing to life long-awaited sequel Good Burger 2 has been a dream come true.

“This has been a dream 26 years in the making,” Seifert told ABC Audio.

He spoke about the balance between coming up with a script and film that would hopefully satisfy fans of the original, but also telling a “bigger, more explosive story.”

Kopelow said he didn’t feel any pressure trying to live up to the expectations and success of Good Burger. “I just wanted people to hear a new story,” he said.

As for how the sequel came to be? It was just a matter of the right timing, given the writers had kept in touch with stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell over the years.

Seifert said it felt like no time had passed the moment Kenan and Kel appeared on set in their Good Burger uniforms.

As for their wishes for the film: “It’s the same thing when we did the show All That — we just wanted kids to laugh,” Kopelow said.

Good Burger 2 premieres Wednesday, November 22, exclusively on Paramount+.

