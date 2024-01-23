Music News

‘Oppenheimer’ leads nominations for 96th Academy Awards

On Tuesday morning, Joker‘s Zazie Beetz and The Boys‘ Jack Quaid announced the 96th Oscars nominations in all 23 categories in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Oppenheimer led the competition with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Actor, Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress, respectively for Cillian MurphyRobert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt.

Poor Things was in second place with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, and Best Actress for star and producer Emma Stone, while Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon scored 10. 

Barbie earned eight noms, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

Here’s the list of nominees:

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best costume design

Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
Napoleon – David Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things – Holly Waddington

Best makeup and hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best live action short film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best animated short film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
Past Lives – Celine Song

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie

Best original score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best international feature film

Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best film editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best visual effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best cinematography

El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

Best actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actress

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Best picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

