‘Oppenheimer’ leads nominations for 96th Academy Awards

On Tuesday morning, Joker‘s Zazie Beetz and The Boys‘ Jack Quaid announced the 96th Oscars nominations in all 23 categories in a live presentation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Oppenheimer led the competition with 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Actor, Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress, respectively for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt.
Poor Things was in second place with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, and Best Actress for star and producer Emma Stone, while Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon scored 10.
Barbie earned eight noms, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.
Here’s the list of nominees:
Best supporting actor
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best costume design
Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
Killers of the Flower Moon – Jacqueline West
Napoleon – David Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer – Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things – Holly Waddington
Best makeup and hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best live action short film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best animated short film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
Barbie – Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig
Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
Poor Things – Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
Past Lives – Celine Song
Best supporting actress
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best original song
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie
Best original score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best documentary feature film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best international feature film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best animated feature film
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best production design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best film editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best visual effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best cinematography
El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers of the Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
Best actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best actress
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best director
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.