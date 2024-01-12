‘Oppenheimer’ coming to Peacock February 16

Universal

Christopher Nolan‘s award-winning nuclear age drama Oppenheimer is coming to Peacock on February 16.

The Golden Globe-winning film that stars Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy, among many others, has already made its bow on paid digital, Blu-ray and DVD, but this will be the first time it’s available for free — at least to subscribers to NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

The film grossed more than $950 million worldwide — nearly unheard of for a drama, let alone a black-and-white one – and stands behind Joker as the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.

The movie’s bow on IMAX also broke records for the large-format distributor; Nolan shot the film on IMAX, ushering in groundbreaking technological advances to do so.

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on January 23, and it’s very likely Oppehneimer‘s award-winning cast, and Nolan himself, will again be recognized.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.