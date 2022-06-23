“Opa!” Nia Vardalos shares update on ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

Disney XD

“Opa!!” Filming for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has begun!

Nia Vardalos, who plays Toula Portokalos in the film franchise, announced the exciting news in a recent Instagram video, giving fans a sneak peek of one of the spots in Greece where they are currently filming.

Vardalos also revealed that she will be directing the third installment.

“Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we waited to film,” she captioned her post. “Greece baby. Greece!” followed by a movie camera emoji, and the hashtag “#Mybigfatgreekwedding3”.

Details of the plot and those involved in the film have not been released yet.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding, released in 2002, grossed $368 million worldwide. It earned Vardalos an Oscar nod for Best Screenplay and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress.

In April, in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary, she shared a Twitter thread reflecting on how much the movie impacted her.

The film’s sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, was released in 2016.

Vardalos confirmed in 2021 that she had written the series’ third installment, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

