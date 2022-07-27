“OOH WEE!” ‘Rick and Morty’ returns for season six on September 4

Adult Swim

“WUBBA LUBBA DUB-DUB!” The absurdist, Emmy-winning animated series Rick and Morty will make its anticipated return for season six on Adult Swim on Sunday, September 4 at 11 p.m.

The show, co-created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the latter of whom voices its titular leads, has snagged a pair of Emmys and was just nominated for a third. The series has become “more than a hit show” but “truly a global phenomenon,” according to Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.

Adult Swim points out that the series, about the universe’s most brilliant scientist Rick Sanchez and his ever-awkward grandson Morty Smith, has been viewed over 10 billion times all over the world, across broadcast airings, digital and streaming.

Series writer Mike McCann recently explained what it takes to bring the show to life. “Rick and Morty is really hard to write! Like, I don’t know if you guys have noticed, but it takes a while to make because it’s just really complex. And like, when you’re sitting down to write that show, it takes a lot of work!”

To get fans ready for the big launch, Adidas has teamed up with Adult Swim for an R&M-themed sneaker called the X SPEEDPORTAL.

Colored in the same day-glo green as the fluid in Rick’s dimensional hopping portal gun, the kicks promise to “open the gateway to multidimensional speed,” and give wearers “light-speed sprints and physics-defying sidesteps.” They come in both sneaker form and in cleats — or as people who call soccer “football” refer to them, “boots.”

