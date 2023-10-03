‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for a fourth season

Hulu

With a star-studded announcement on social media out of the question thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Hulu posted on Instagram Tuesday that its Emmy-winning Only Murders in the Building is getting a fourth story.

“Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin…,” the streamer captioned a photo of the show’s three leads: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The no-frills announcement is a stark contrast to the post Selena made to announce the show was renewed for a third season. That video not only featured the trio but also Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin and the reveal of Meryl Streep, who made her debut in season 3.

