‘Only’ friends? Martin Short and ‘Only Murders’ co-star Meryl Streep spark dating rumors

Rumors Martin Short is romantically involved with his Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep haven’t gotten the requisite headlines of other supposed celebrity couplings — perhaps because they’re stars of a certain age — but there’s apparently a whole Reddit thread dedicated to shipping the two.

Seeing Short, who is a widower, and Streep, who was recently separated, seated together at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards also added fuel to the fire — although co-stars from nominated movies and TV shows are traditionally bunched together at the event.

Time Out New York theater editor and critic Adam Feldman went so far as to say the pair is dating, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, back in early December. He added a “mind blown” emoji for effect.

Jimmy Kimmel Live writer Louis Virtel weighed in on clips of the pair on and off-camera at this year’s Golden Globes, commenting, “Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating… because if that’s true… that’s like Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner multiplied by Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft…”

Alas, a rep for Short tells The Messenger that the Only Murders stars are only friends. “They are just very good friends, nothing more,” the flack tells the site.

