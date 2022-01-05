OneRepublic plans to “push the envelope,” release lots of new music in 2022

After ringing in 2022 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC, OneRepublic is gearing up for a busy year that will include a lot of new music and, maybe, a new sound.

In 2021, the band released their album Human, but front man Ryan Tedder tells ABC Audio, “I mean, we have a whole subsequent album coming, we’re dropping a new single in January.”

“We have another big collaboration coming up,” he continues. He adds that the band also has the lead single from the soundtrack of what he says is “a huge summer film” that was supposed to come out last year, but will finally hit theaters this year.

As for a timetable, Ryan says, “Our goal is to have album six out by June, early June. That’s the goal. We have the songs to do it and really…push the envelope of the sound for us, as far as we can do it.”

OneRepublic also has a European tour booked for the spring, but whether or not that goes forward depends on COVID-19, of course. And all that doesn’t even count any of the songs that Ryan is likely to write and produce for other artists this year.