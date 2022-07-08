“One of the bright lights”: Jennifer Aniston mourns death of ‘The Morning Show’ crew member

Apple TV+

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram to urge donations to a fund set up on behalf of a crew member on The Morning Show, who died in a motorcycle crash on July 4.

Erik Gunnar Mortensen, 39, was killed in the accident on a Southern California highway, leaving behind a wife, Keely, and their 2-year-old son Lars.

“This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen,” Aniston posted, calling him, “One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set.”

She added, “As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. We are going to miss you, Gunnar.”

The Emmy-nominated actress and producer also pointed her 40.7 million followers to a GoFundMe set up by Mortensen’s union, Local 600, “to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time.” As of Friday, the campaign has raised more than $130,000.

Among those who have kicked in include E.R. director Mimi Leder, who donated $5,000, Mark and Jay Duplass, who directed Uncut Gems and who matched that sum, and The Morning Show‘s Billy Crudup, who donated $3,000.

