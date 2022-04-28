Olivia Wilde served with child custody papers while onstage at CinemaCon

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

The annual movie industry expo CinemaCon in Las Vegas always promises surprises, but one was very personal for actress and director Olivia Wilde on Tuesday night: She was served with custody papers while onstage.

Wilde, who has two children with her ex, Ted Lasso Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis: 8-year-old son Otis, and a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Wilde was onstage about to talk up Don’t Worry Darling, her new thriller starring boyfriend Harry Styles, when she was handed a manila envelope by an unknown individual, before continuing her presentation.

A source confirmed the incident to ABC News, noting, “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”

That said, the former SNL star was apparently not thrilled about how the whole thing went down.

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved,” the source said, adding, “he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.

Indeed, it’s not known how the process server even got into the event, let alone got close enough to Wilde at that high-profile moment to hand her the material. The Hollywood Reporter says organizers of the event, which wraps up today, are rethinking their security.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.