Olivia Wilde says being served custody papers at CinemaCon was “really vicious”

Olivia Wilde is opening up about being served custody papers earlier this year at CinemaCon while promoting her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling.

In an interview with Variety, Wilde said the incident was “really vicious.”

“It was my workplace,” Wilde told the trade without naming her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, the father of their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

“In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.”

Following the CinemaCon incident, Sudeikis said he “deeply regret[s] what happened” and has reiterated that he had no control over it.

“Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment,” Sudeikis said in court documents.

Wilde was onstage for the presentation when she received an envelope that was marked “personal and confidential.” Inside were documents from Sudeikis regarding their kids and a petition to have their case heard in New York.

Wilde described the “really scary” situation as a “huge breach in security.”

“The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought,” she told the outlet.

Earlier this month, a judge dismissed Sudeikis’ custody petition and sided with Wilde, saying that their case can be heard in Los Angeles, since California is their children’s home state.

Looking back on the incident now, Wilde said that those who were hurt the most were their kids.

“They’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know what happened,” Wilde told Variety.

