OK, boomers: ‘The Fabelmans’, ‘Everything Everywhere’ lead ‘AARP The Magazine”s Movies for Grownups nominations

With awards season ramping up, nominations are coming fast and furious from several organizations, and on Thursday, the grown-ups had their say.
AARP The Magazine has released its picks for its annual Movies for Grownups Awards: the autobiographical Steven Spielberg film, The Fabelmans, led the pack with six nominations. Recognized were Spielberg in the Best Director category and the movie itself for a Best Film trophy.
Tying for fifth place was another movie that will likely make an Oscars appearance, the madcap, multiverse adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once, which picked up five nominations, tying with Viola Davis‘ The Woman King.
Stage and screen vet Alan Cumming will return as host of AARP The Magazine‘s Movies for Grownups Awards, broadcast nationwide by Great Performances on Friday, February 17, at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.
Here’s a list of the main nominees. The full list can be found on the award show’s website.
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups:
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Actress:
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Actor:
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Tom Hanks – A Man Called Otto
Bill Nighy – Living
Adam Sandler – Hustle
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Patricia Clarkson – She Said
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Judith Ivey – Women Talking
Gabrielle Union – The Inspection
Best Supporting Actor:
Andre Braugher – She Said
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Woody Harrelson – Triangle of Sadness
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director:
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Screenwriter:
Todd Field – Tár
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Dana Stevens – The Woman King
Best Ensemble:
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Nope
She Said
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Intergenerational Movie:
Armageddon Time
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
A Man Called Otto
Till
Best Time Capsule:
Armageddon Time
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Till
Best Grownup Love Story:
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
A Love Song
Ticket to Paradise
Best Foreign Film:
Argentina, 1985 – (Argentina)
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths – (Mexico)
Broker – (South Korea)
One Fine Morning – (France)
The Quiet Girl – (Ireland)
