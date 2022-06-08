‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star and producer Ewan McGregor on finally feeling the Force of ‘Star Wars’ “prequel love”

Lucasfilm

On Wednesday, the fourth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi dropped on Disney+.

Star and executive producer Ewan McGregor admits he had a mixed relationship with the prequel films in which he starred, and for which he became a fan favorite for playing the Jedi master in his early days.

He loved working on them as a Star Wars fan — and as the nephew of an original trilogy player, Denis Lawson — but wasn’t thrilled about the reaction to them.

However, years after he hung up his lightsaber following 2005’s Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, a new generation embraced George Lucas‘ Episodes I – III.

“It means a lot to me,” Emmy winner McGregor said warmly to ABC Audio.

“I didn’t feel that for a long time after the prequels came out, you know, … when they were released, they were pretty universally unliked by the sort of critic community, I guess. And that was sort of the reaction that … we had, you know.”

“There was no social media … we didn’t have the same avenue to hearing what the fans really felt about the films as we do now.”

He adds, “So it means a lot to me to know that there’s a fondness for them and … for people who were kids when we made them, that younger generation when we made them, that they consider them to be their Star Wars films in the same way I consider … you know, the original trilogy to be mine.”

