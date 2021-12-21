Now on Disney+, cozy up by the ‘Frozen’ fire of ‘Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition’

Disney+

If you don’t have a fireplace for you and the kids to gather ’round this holiday season, Disney+ has you covered with another Frozen-inspired Yule log.

Inspired by her work on Frozen 2 — particularly the charades scene — as well as her work on Myth: A Frozen Tale, Disney artist Brittney Lee used the ancient art of paper cutting to bring this year’s pyrotechnic production to life. So Disney fans can cozy up by the fire with Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven — and some snow courtesy of Elsa — to help set the mood.

Lee says of the annual project, “I sort of knew that it was out there, that it had been worked on, but I had no idea that it was pretty popular with people, you know, I had no clue.”

“So it was exciting to hear that and to then have the pressure of like, ‘Well, I shouldn’t screw this up!” she says with a laugh. “We better do this right! Better do it justice for its third year!”

Lee says of the unique medium, “When most of our time is spent in front of screens now, I like to have the time to be touching something and be working with something that I can feel and sort of mold and not be looking at a screen. So that’s part of why I just enjoy it so much.”

She adds, “I think there is also an element of fantasy and sort of drawing you in, especially with the pieces that have depth, the feeling of looking into something. There’s something magical about that!”

