Not very gentlemanly: Theaters cracking down as “gentleminions” trend helps push ‘Minions’ prequel to box office record

Viral trends might seem a little peculiar to those technically too old to be a part of them, but enjoying things ironically is a key element to the TikTok generation.

And a new trend helped propel Minions: The Rise of Gru to a July 4 box office record.

Even before the social media platform was a thing, Gen Y used Instagram to meme Shrek — and with it, Smashmouth‘s “All Star” — back into the public consciousness, and now Gen Z has set its sights on Minions.

To that end, droves of mostly male teens, who are technically out of the kids movie’s demographic, have been showing up to theaters all over the world.

Wearing business attire in tribute to the series’ supervillian Gru, voiced by Steve Carrell, the Gentleminions, as they’ve dubbed themselves, have been posting their en masse movements into movie houses, where they watch with synchronized tented fingers — again, a la Gru.

Some bring bananas, the little yellow critters’ favorite snack.

Hey, we said it’s peculiar — but it’s still more wholesome than the Tide Pod challenge.

After millions and millions of viral views, some movie chains have had enough. They’re banning the suited teens from theaters after some acted rowdy — and yes, some bananas were thrown.

A theater chain in the U.K. even complained about “massive” financial losses from having to refund other patrons’ tickets because of the Gentleminions’ ungentlemanly behavior.

That said, Universal Pictures couldn’t be more pleased. “to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you,” the studio tweeted. To boot, the movie’s official account also posted a montage of the Gentleminions to — where else — TikTok.

