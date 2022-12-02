Norman Reedus calls his ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off a “reset”

AMC

(NOTE LANGUAGE) While initially planned as a spin-off centering on fan favorites Daryl and Carol, Norman Reedus‘ next post-apocalyptic adventure in the Walking Dead universe will have him going solo in Europe.

As reported back in April, Melissa McBride, who played Carol, made a surprise exit from the production, reportedly over the decision to move the AMC show from Georgia to on location in Europe.

However, the show’s creators tell Entertainment Weekly that the fact Daryl is now alone is a key element of the now-retitled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

AMC President Dan McDermott tells EW that the show, due out next year, follows the character “as he wakes up and finds himself somewhere on the European continent … How did he get here? How’s he going to get home?”

Reedus calls the show a “reset.”

With three weeks “in the can,” the actor explains, “It’s weird as s***, but that’s the story.”

He adds, “People are speaking French around me, and part of my story is me trying to figure out, ‘Is this good or is this bad? Are we about to get into a fight or are we friends right now?’ I’m trying to read lips with the language that I don’t understand and I’m reading body language … and it’s confusing, and I’m figuring it out.”

He adds, “Yeah, it’s weird, but that’s the show we’re making. So it’s working really well.”

The actor also explains that shooting the show in Europe, as opposed to Georgia, helps sell the new vibe.

“It’s so epic in scale,” he enthuses, “There’s history in the walls around us … It’s a very different feel. It has the stuff that you want from the show, but it’s just picked up and put in a whole other dimension.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.