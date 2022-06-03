No Taylor Swift tour this summer? Get your fix at the Taylor Party, coming to a nightclub near you

Taylor Swift’s not touring, but you want to dance and scream along to her songs at the top of your lungs with all your friends. What to do? Hit up the Taylor Party, a traveling Taylor Swift-themed dance party that’s probably coming to a city near you this summer.

At the Taylor Party, fans dress up as Taylor, take photos in front of a giant Taylor Swift red carpet-type setup and dance and sing as a DJ plays her music and a giant screen shows clips from her videos. There are also Taylor-themed balloons that say, “We’re too busy dancin.'”

As Vox reports, the Taylor Party was started by nightlife producers Brian Howe, Josh Bakaitus and Steve Soboslai in December of 2021. Howe and Bakaitus were trying to come up with a concept for a themed party, and it just so happened that Bakaitus had been listening to Taylor a lot. As Howe tells Vox, “He wanted a place where he could hang out and listen to the songs.”

Tickets for the first event sold out, so they planned a second one. More than 50 Taylor parties have been held so far.

“An interesting comparison would be to a Comic Con or a Star Wars convention,” Howe tells Vox. “A bunch of people in a room that love one thing, and want to be around other like-minded people without the pressures of the outside world for a limited amount of time.”

According to Vox, the most-requested song at the Taylor Party is — of course — the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

This weekend the party visits Austin, TX and Atlantic City, NJ. For upcoming shows and tickets, visit TaylorSwiftNight.com. By the way, it isn’t affiliated with, endorsed by, authorized by, sponsored by, or in any way officially connected with Taylor Swift.