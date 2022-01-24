No strings: Netflix releases teaser to ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Netflix

Netflix has dropped theÂ new trailerÂ toÂ Guillermo del Toro‘s Pinocchio, a stop-motion animated version ofÂ Carlo Collodi‘s children’sÂ tale from the visionaryÂ The Shape of WaterÂ Oscar winner.

Gregory MannÂ voices the titular wooden marionette who gets his magic wish to become a flesh-and-blood boy; guiding him along the way isÂ Ewan McGregor‘s Sebastian J. Cricket.

“It’s a story you think you know, but you don’t. Not really,” Cricket chuckles.

Game of ThronesÂ andÂ Hot FuzzÂ veteranÂ David BradleyÂ voices Pinocchio’s creator Geppetto, and the voice cast also includesÂ Ghostbusters: AfterlifeÂ andÂ Stranger ThingsÂ leadÂ Finn Wolfhard;Â del Toro’sÂ Nightmare AlleyÂ co-star and Oscar winnerÂ Cate Blanchett; her fellow Academy Award winnerÂ Christoph Waltz; acclaimed actorsÂ John TurturroÂ andÂ Tim Blake Nelson; and frequent del Toro collaboratorÂ Ron Perlman.

The film debuts exclusively on Netflix in December of 2022.

