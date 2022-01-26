No longer Home Alone? Macaulay Culkin reportedly engaged to Brenda Song

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

People is reporting that Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are now engaged. Reps for the pair have yet to confirm the news.

The 41-year-old Culkin and 33-year-old Dollface star Song were spotted out together in Beverly Hills on Monday, where the actress was reportedly photographed wearing a sparkler on her left ring finger.

The pair first met back in 2017, on the Thailand set of the 2019 movie Changeland, and last April welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota.

As previously reported at the time, the child was named in honor of Culkin’s late 29-year-old sister, who was fatally struck by a car in Los Angeles back in 2008.

