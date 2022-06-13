No, Chris Evans wasn’t Photoshopped into Disney photo — but now he’ll be Photoshopped everywhere

ABC/Randy Holmes

When Chris Evans was pictured aside his Lightyear alter-ego Buzz Lightyear and other Pixar pals at Disney California Adventure Park, plenty of people on Twitter suspected it was Photoshop at play.

Evans was snapped with his hands in his pockets, and his stiff pose led the Internet to speculate the smiling star wasn’t there at all.

The buzz surrounding the pic led the actor to post to social media, expressing, “I promise I’m not photoshopped into these! I just have a very disciplined pose. (And I don’t know what to do with my hands).”

But in an ironic twist, Evans’ “disciplined pose,” made it easy for Buzzfeed to snip him out of the shot — using Photoshop — allowing Internet users to go nuts and show Evans posing in a growing list of places, like visiting Edinburgh Castle, mugging onstage at Sunday night’s Tony Awards and on the cover of Weezer’s Blue Album.

One user responded to the new viral meme with Evans’ own words as Captain America: “Internet, so helpful.”

Lightyear opens June 17.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

