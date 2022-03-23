Nicolas Cage reveals names for baby on the way with wife Riko Shibata

Dia Dipasupil/Staff

Nicolas Cage is taking a different approach to naming his next child.

The actor, 58, is currently expecting a child with wife Riko Shibata, 27, and in a profile with GQ published Tuesday he revealed what they plan on naming their baby. If it’s a boy, the name will be Akira Francesco and Lennon Augie for a girl.

“Augie was my father’s nickname,” Cage explained, adding that Francesco comes from his uncle, the director Francis Ford Coppola.

“And my uncle has decided to change his name to Francesco,” he said.

This will be the first child for the couple who wed in 2021. Cage has two children from previous relationships Weston, 31, and Kal-El, 16 with Christina Fulton and Alice Kim, respectively.

