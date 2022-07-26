Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Nick CannonÂ is officially a father of eight.Â

TheÂ Wild ‘n OutÂ host, 41, andÂ Bre Tiesi, 31, have welcomed their first child together.

Tiesi announced she had an “natural unmedicated home birth” on Instagram on Monday, sharing aÂ carousel of photosÂ from the joyous moment.Â

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she wrote. “I canâ€™t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldnâ€™t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldnâ€™t of done it without you. I canâ€™t believe heâ€™s here.”

Shortly after the Instagram announcement, the model shared a “very emotional labor and delivery vlog” detailing her birthing experience, including sweet moments of the parents with their newborn. Tiesi said she chronicled her journey in hopes that “it helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth.”

During the 11-minute-long video, the name of Cannon and Tiesi’sÂ adorable little boy was revealed asÂ Legendary Love.

Legendary is Tiesi’s first child. Cannon has seven other children with four women: 11-year-old twins,Â MonroeÂ andÂ MoroccanÂ withÂ Mariah Carey;Â Golden, 5, andÂ Powerful Queen, 1, withÂ Brittany Bell; one-year-old twins,Â ZionÂ andÂ ZillionÂ withÂ Abby De La Rosa; andÂ Zen, who died in December at five months old, withÂ Alyssa Scott.

