Nick Cannon opens up about his celibacy journey after conceiving 8th child

Nick Cannon is giving an update on his celibacy journey.

The talk show host, who recently announced he’s expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, shared that he started the journey in October 2021.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” he said on his show. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

Cannon, 41, elaborated, “I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this.”

While the Wild ‘n Out host admitted that being celibate was a useful tool, he also revealed that he’s not anymore.

“No, I’m not [celibate] anymore,” he shared. “I made almost to New Year’s.”

Cannon currently shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; four-year-old son Golden and one-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, who were born in June, with Abby De La Rosa. In December, Cannon announced that Zen, his son with model Alyssa Scott, died at five-months-old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

