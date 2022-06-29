Nick Cannon is turning “pain into purpose” with new foundation in honor of his late son, Zen

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nick Cannon has formed a new pediatric cancer foundation in honor of his late son, Zen, who died of brain cancer in December. He hopes the organization will help lessen the pain for families with children suffering from cancer.

“I’m a true believer in turning your pain into purpose,” The Masked Singer host told Entertainment Tonight. “To know how much joy that he brought our family, I just wanted to spread that light.”

Cannon announced the Zen’s Light Foundation with his son’s mother, Alyssa Scott, on Friday, one day after what would have been Zen’s first birthday. His goal “is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.”

The 41-year-old entertainer posted photos on Instagram of “a beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel” and commemorate the foundation’s launch.

“Can’t wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue [to] grow to help find a cure for pediatric cancer, further research and help console more families during difficult times,” Cannon wrote.

Nick is also currently hosting his MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour, which wraps up Saturday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.