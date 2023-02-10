Nia Long shoots her shot for ‘Avatar 5’ after complaining of being “passed over” for the series

Long in ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ — Peacock/Clifton Prescod

In an interview with The Cut, You People star Nia Long tells Hollywood she’s got a bit of a bone to pick for the movies she hasn’t been offered.

Specifically, the Best Man veteran really wanted to be Neytiri in James Cameron‘s blockbuster Avatar movies.

“I’ve felt passed over on things, for sure,” she says. “There have definitely been moments like, ‘Why wasn’t I considered for that?’ Like, why wasn’t I considered for Avatar? I think Zoe’s amazing,” she says of franchise star Zoe Saldaña. “But I wasn’t even a topic of discussion, you know?”

That said, Nia admits, “A lot of times, to be fair, directors know in their minds who they want.”

She adds, “I would love to do a film like Avatar because I’m really a fan and obsessed. I would even do a supporting role in a film like that because it’s so magical and beautiful, and there are so many lessons and a connection to Mother Nature, humanity, and race. I just think it’s fantastical.”

Her career is certainly big enough not to have to audition these days, but she offers, “for Avatar 5, I would.”

