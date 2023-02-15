New teaser for ‘The Little Mermaid’ starring Halle Bailey out now

Walt Disney Pictures

A new teaser for the live-action film The Little Mermaid is here.

On Wednesday, Walt Disney Studios released the new look at the highly anticipated film starring Halle Bailey, who transforms into Ariel.

“Just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!” the announcement read.

In September 2022, Bailey told Good Morning America at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, that the upcoming film is a “twist on Ariel’s strength and powerfulness.”

“She’s just so strong in this film and I’m so grateful to play her,” she added.

Bailey, one half of the singing group Chloe X Halle, was cast in the role in July 2019.

Also starring alongside Bailey in the Rob Marshall-directed film is Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26.

